White supremacist sentenced to 2 years in bomb plot case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A white supremacist who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar catering to LGBTQ customers has been sentenced to two years in prison. Conor Climo apologized before U.S. District Judge James Mahan sentenced him Friday to prison followed by six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to a firearm charge in February. He acknowledged that he discussed attacking a synagogue or other targets during his online communications with an undercover FBI agent and an informant. Agents who searched Climo’s Las Vegas home found bomb components and two rifles.