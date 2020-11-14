Farmers Market in winter mode

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Colder weather is officially not an issue for the La Crosse Farmers Market. The winter market enjoyed it's second week at its indoor location, the Radisson Center Ballroom at 2nd and Jay Street.

A variety of local vendors participated, offering everything from produce, artisan foods, clothing and crafts. For one local vendor, it was a new selling adventure.

"The experience has been great," said Tom Jibben. "Just being able to highlight, you know, buying and selling products from the La Crosse area."

Jibben's cache of products, under the name Uncle Tom's Kitchen, included all things apple such as applesauce, apple butter and apple syrup.

The winter market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through December 19th. Masks are required while shopping. Click on the link to find out more about the farmers market.