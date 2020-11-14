Fundraiser for apartment fire residents

La Crescent, MN - (WXOW) - Volunteers in La Crescent were out Saturday to help collect funds, looking to help victims of a recent apartment fire. The Applewood Fundraiser took place at the La Crescent Fire Department. Community members set up a drive-by/walk up donations station.

The Applewood apartments caught fire this past Monday. No one was injured but the building's 12 residents lost their homes. Today's efforts were looking to raise money and basic assistance.

"We want to collect cash and check donations as well as gift cards," said volunteer and local resident Kara Tarrence. "Even things like Visa gift cards, something that people can use to purchase items when they are able."

Tarrence added that at this time, things such as clothes and blankets are not yet needed, as those displaced do not have somewhere to yet store items.

For anyone still wanting to donate, checks and cash can be mailed to La Crescent City Hall. Checks should be made out to Applewood Apartment Benefit.