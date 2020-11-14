Iota threatens second tropical hit for Nicaragua, Honduras

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea and threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Saturday the storm is located about 340 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and could reach the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday. The system could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and heavy rain to the two Central American countries. It comes as the region is still grappling with the aftermath of Eta, which was once a Category 4 hurricane and killed at least 120 people in Nicaragua.