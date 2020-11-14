Red Kettle kick-off

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army is officially underway. The red kettle campaign kicked off in La Crosse, with volunteers wearing masks and ringing bells at various locations.

The kick-off came with the added bonus of a matching campaign courtesy of the Brenengen Auto Group. All Saturday donations are set to be matched up to $10,000.

"We started this business 29 years ago and we've always felt that business is part of the community," said Don Brenengen. "This is just one way we can help impact a lot of different needs for many, many people in the community."

The annual Red Kettle Campaign makes up about one-third of the Salvation Army's annual budget. For those interested in becoming bell ringer volunteers or making a virtual donation, click on the above link.