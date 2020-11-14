Vikings cut Elflein; former starter had slow injury recovery

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived guard Pat Elflein in the middle of another injury-impacted season. He started 43 games over four years at three different positions on the offensive line. Elflein’s recovery from thumb surgery nearly two months ago had been uneven. Rookie Ezra Cleveland has taken over at right guard for Elflein, who was drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in 2017 and started at center his first two seasons. He switched to left guard last year. Then he moved again to right guard this season but played in only one game before getting hurt in practice.