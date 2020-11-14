Weekend storm system brings strong winds.

Chilly end to the work week…

Dry air in the wake of the latest storm produced Friday sunshine, but sunshine failed to warm us up. Highs were only in the 30s despite southwesterly breezes.

Another rain-producing system for today…

Another low pressure system will push through the region today into tonight. Mostly light rain will fall, though a few snow showers could mix in later in the overnight. The heavier rain will fall this evening. We will keep an eye out for any slippery roads that may develop, and the rain and snow showers will end by tomorrow morning.

Strong gusty winds this weekend…

A strong storm system will bring southerly winds today which will gust up to 35 mph or so, and drivers can expect impacts on east to west highways and roads.

The cold front will then produce west to northwesterly winds tomorrow which could gust to over 45 mph in some areas. Drivers of high profile vehicles should exercise caution, especially on north to south roads and highways. The winds will diminish before Monday.

Cool November weather…

Temperature over the next 4 or 5 days will be at or below the average, but the following 7 days, approaching Thanksgiving, will probably trend toward warmer than average.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden