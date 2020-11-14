Wisconsin Update: 52 deaths, 2 in La Crosse County due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 52 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 181 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Two of the deaths reported by DHS were in La Crosse County. No details were available on the deaths. It raises the death toll from the virus to 30 in La Crosse County.

There have been 5,146 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday and 13,808 new negative tests.

As of Friday afternoon, 2,045 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a decline for the second day in a row. Of those, 435 are in the ICU, up 11 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 52 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,625 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 235,170 or 76.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 99 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 22 of the cases are in intensive care.

Here's how the 42 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 6

20-29 - 13

30-39 - 8

40-49 - 4

50-59 - 5

60-69 - 3

70-79 - 2

80-89 - 1

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 551 (+13) 3 17.14 Crawford 641 (+25) 4 22 Grant 2,854 (+87) 51(+1) 68.14 Jackson 1,176 (+60) 2 47.14 La Crosse 6,226 (+42) 30 (+2) 119.29 Monroe 1,835 (+36) 11 (+2) 44.29 Trempealeau 1,688 (+42) 7 46.43 Vernon 796 (+11) 5 20.86 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.