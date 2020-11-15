Ancient Greek god’s bust found during Athens sewage works

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a bust of the ancient god Hermes has been discovered in good condition in central Athens during sewage works. Greece’s Culture ministry said Sunday that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, appears to be from around 300 B.C., that is either from the late fourth century B.C. or the early third century. The ministry said the head was found Friday and it depicts Hermes at “a mature age.”