Aquinas baseball senior signs with Minnesota

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - It's been a tough time to be a high school baseball player, but Aquinas senior, Jared Everson is making the most of it as he officially signed to play with the Minnesota Gophers.

Everson had offers from several schools including the University of Kansas, but the Gophers proved the best fit for the first baseman,

He says making a decision like this wouldn't have been possible without the opportunities presented to him at Aquinas.

"The coaching staff does a great job. They really care about us and they want us to form as great baseball players and people in general because we're just high school kids and it's about experiences," said Everson.

"They give us the greatest experience and opportunity to go out and compete on the baseball field. Minnesota really jumped out at me and it was definitely the right place for me," Everson added.

Everson still has his senior season coming up for the Blugolds this spring.