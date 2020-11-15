Brexit: Trade deal ‘may not succeed’ before year end

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s chief Brexit negotiator says ahead of renewed talks that a trade deal with the European Union may not succeed, but he is still hopeful of a resolution. Arriving in Brussels, David Frost tweeted that “there has been some progress in a positive direction in recent days.” But “significant elements” aren’t agreed, and he said “we may not succeed.” Meanwhile, Ireland’s foreign minister warned Sunday that there will be no trade deal if Britain continues to push ahead with legislation that breaks a legally binding Brexit treaty with the EU. The two sides are trying to strike a new trade deal before a transition period ends on Dec. 31.