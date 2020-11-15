Confirmation class builds food pantry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Christ Episcopal confirmation class of 2020 opened a food pantry they designed and built for the neighboring community on Sunday.

The La Crosse church group filled it with non-perishable food items including peanut butter, beans and soup. The students said they hope anyone who needs food can take advantage of it.

"We thought this was a good idea because there's a lot of need in our community," Lauren Domroese said. "And we thought it might be a good idea to help out a little bit."

The class purchased the building material and painted the food panty beige and dark red to match the church's color.

Their goal is to keep it stocked daily and anyone can contribute.

Donation questions can be sent to Lee Donahue at timleedonahue@gmail.com.