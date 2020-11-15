Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

ISTANBUL (AP) — A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul is on fire and Turkish firefighters are trying to put out the blaze from both land and sea. The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. The firefighters are trying to prevent the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque and the neighboring houses that line the Bosporus. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.