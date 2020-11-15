Hmong community celebrates Hmoob New Year in a new way

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hmong community celebrated the Hmoob New Year together, while staying safely apart on Sunday.

Cia Siab Inc. facilitated a drive-through where people could pick up biodegradable lanterns, cupcakes, and traditional ingredients so families could celebrate the end of the year at their own houses.

In the early evening, the cultural advocacy group held a Zoom session with guest speakers, musical performances and a cooking demonstration.

"It's really hard when you're used to seeing people face to face and supporting them and advocating for them and helping them," Cia Siab Inc. executive director Xong Xiong said. "Now we have to find different ways."

True Lor said she understands adapting to COVID-19. She is a La Crosse County Health Department translator who makes videos sharing Coronavirus updates in Hmong for the community's most vulnerable and respected individuals--the elderly.

"With my part I'm just trying to pick out the key points and keep it short and simple," Lor said. "The targeted group is our elders and they have a language barrier and they're the ones unfamiliar with technology as far as social media."

Both Lor and Xiong said they've learned a lot during this challenging year and they hope the community finds hope to accomplish new dreams in 2021.