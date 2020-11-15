Hurricane Iota heads for battered Honduras, Nicaragua

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Iota is now the thirteenth hurricane of the Atlantic season. The system intensified early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Iota is centered about 295 miles east of the Caribbean island of Providencia. It is expected to pass or cross over the island sometime Monday and then approach the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday evening. The Central American countries are still grappling with the aftermath of Eta, which came ashore as a Category 4 system just over a week ago. At least 120 people were killed in Nicaragua as a result of Eta.