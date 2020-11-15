Iran says opposition leader tested positive for coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency says an opposition leader and his activist wife have tested positive for the coronavirus while under house arrest. Mir Hossein Mousavi and his wife have been under house arrest since 2011. He ran in the disputed 2009 presidential election, losing to hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Allegations of vote-rigging sparked huge protests, leading to a wide-scale crackdown on dissent. Sunday’s report came as authorities announced a stricter two-week lockdown. The new restrictions in some 100 cities and towns allow only medical centers, grocery stores and other “necessary production sectors and necessary services” to remain open. Daily death tolls have spiked to their highest-ever levels in recent weeks.