Jaguars’ Marrone: 8-game skid has soul feeling ‘ripped out’

Coach Doug Marrone doesn’t want to hear about how well his Jacksonville Jaguars have played in losses the last two weeks. Getting close? Improving? Moral victories? Marrone refuses to go there. He even provided a glimpse into how difficult it’s been during an eight-game losing streak that surely has his job in jeopardy. He says every loss has him feeling like something in his soul is being “ripped out.” Jacksonville tied the third-longest skid in franchise history with a 24-20 loss at Green Bay on Sunday.