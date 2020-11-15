Minnesota Update: 7,559 cases, 31 deaths from COVID on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — Minnesota health officials have reported 31 new deaths and 7,559 new coronavirus cases in their Sunday update.

Minnesota has now seen 223,581 positive cases, 13,074 hospitalizations, and 2,905 deaths since the pandemic began.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 18 of the newly announced deaths, and 1,999 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In southeastern Minnesota, Winona County had 69 new cases on Sunday. They ranged in age from under 4 to 84. Fillmore County had 54 while Houston County tallied 26 new cases of the virus. No deaths were reported by MDH in any of these counties.

