No injuries in Monroe County vehicle chase, crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Tomah man awaits charges after a high-speed chase Saturday night in Monroe and Juneau counties.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle going approximately 95 in a 55 mph zone near Kendall shortly after 9 p.m.

The vehicle didn't stop when the deputy began pursuit.

The chase eventually led to Elroy in Juneau County. The driver, later identified as Anthony D. Springman, 22, turned off the lights of his vehicle while trying to get away. Later, Springman hit a deer with his vehicle. The collision caused the hood of the vehicle to open. The sheriff's office said Springman stopped abruptly in the road. The deputy squad car then hit the back of Springman's vehicle.

Springman gave up and was arrested without incident. Neither he or the deputy were hurt in the crash.

Elroy Police are investigating the crash.

Springman was later booked into the Monroe County Jail on charges including fleeing, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and several traffic violations.