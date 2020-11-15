Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians have decried the move by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel as a “betrayal” of both Jerusalem, where they hope to establish the capital of their future state, and the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the city’s holiest Muslim site. But with Israel now courting wealthy Gulf tourists and establishing new air links, Palestinians in east Jerusalem could soon see a tourism boon. Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, and authorities say they’re committed to ensuring all its residents benefit from increased tourism. Some Palestinians appear to be more skeptical, though, and there are concerns an Israeli push to promote tourism to Al-Aqsa could heighten tensions.