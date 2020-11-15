Strong winds for Sunday

Rain in the Region

Saturday's highs generally made it to the 30s with near 40 degrees for some. A light rain started spreading into the region during Saturday afternoon mainly along and south of I-90 and stuck around through the night. Overnight some snow mixed into the region, mainly north.

Windy Sunday

After the rain/snow mix moves out in the morning, we will be left with blustery conditions for Sunday. Temperatures will fall during the day to the low 30s by the afternoon. Winds will likely gust up to 40-45 mph in the region as ALL of the News 19 viewing area is under a Wind Advisory on Sunday til 6:00 PM.

Warmer Temperatures Return

Generally most of us should see a warm up for this upcoming week. A slight chance for a few showers Monday, otherwise highs in the 40s. 30s for Tuesday but I think we will near 50 for Wednesday and maybe even mid 50s for Thursday and Friday!

Enjoy your night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears