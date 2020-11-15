Warmer weather this week

Windy Sunday…

Very cloudy skies lead to a few light flurries in the area Sunday, and highs were set early. The afternoon brought readings in the 30s with wind gust up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 pm this evening.

Weak system for Monday…

Another low pressure system will move quickly into the area Monday. Most of any rain and snow showers will stay to the north, but there is a chance of a few of those showers to fall during the day. We will keep an eye out for any slippery roads that may develop.

Warming soon…

Southerly winds will come back for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 50s and even a lower 60 or two, readings will come back into the 40s over the weekend.

Mild November weather…

Temperatures for the last week of November are likely to get above average once again, thanks to a shift in the jet stream to the north.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden