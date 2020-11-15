Wisconsin Update:12 deaths, 155 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 155 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 6,058 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday and 11,919 new negative tests.

As of Saturday afternoon, 2,034 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a decline for the third day in a row. Of those, 435 are in the ICU, no change from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 12 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,637 people (0.8 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 240,075 or 76.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 99 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 22 of the cases are in intensive care.

Here's how the 59 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 1

10-19 - 3

20-29 - 10

30-39 - 15

40-49 - 8

50-59 - 12

60-69 - 5

70-79 - 3

80-89 - 2

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 569 (+18) 3 18.29 Crawford 667 (+26) 4 24.71 Grant 2,910 (+56) 52 (+1) 69.57 Jackson 1,228 (+52) 2 48.14 La Crosse 6,285 (+59) 30 116.57 Monroe 1,920 (+85) 11 52 Trempealeau 1,692 (+4) 7 46.86 Vernon 824 (+28) 5 22.29 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.