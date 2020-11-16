Authorities looking for a missing 14-year-old from Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Viroqua.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Eva Early St. John was last seen Wednesday, November 11. They said it is believed she left on foot before 7 a.m.

She is described as 5'4" tall, 150 pounds with dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her is asked to contact either the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 or the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or local law enforcement agency.