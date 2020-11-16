Bach says Tokyo Olympic “participants” may need vaccinations

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says Olympic participants and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics are likely to face requirements to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public. Bach made the statement after meeting with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. This was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics were postponed almost eight months ago. The postponed Olympics are to open on July 23. Bach says “This makes us all very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympics stadium next year and that spectators will enjoy a safe environment.”