Beloved arts facility Poets House suspends operations

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s leading literary community and educational centers, Poets House, is suspending operations because of “challenges presented” by the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit Manhattan facility, which contains tens of thousands of books and has hosted readings by everyone from W.S. Merwin to Bill Murray, hopes to reopen by the end of 2021. Arts institutions around the country have been forced to close or cut back since the pandemic began. Poets House was cofounded in the mid-1980s by poet Stanley Kunitz and arts administrator Elizabeth Kray.