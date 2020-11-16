Big 12 title game set for Dec. 19 with tickets going on sale

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game December 19. That Saturday and the preceding one had been listed as tentative dates for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The league’s first public acknowledgment of a set date came when it announced Monday that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday. There was no specific number provided, but the Cowboys have averaged 25,750 fans for its five home games at the 80,000-seat stadium. The Big 12 will hold back about 10,000 tickets for competing schools.