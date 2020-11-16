Bill to criminalize doping schemes passes Senate

A bill that will strengthen American law enforcement’s ability to deal with widespread international doping conspiracies has passed the Senate unopposed and awaits the president’s signature. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act will allow U.S. prosecutors to go after doping schemes at international events in which Americans are involved as athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. The events would not necessarily have to take place in the United States. The law would not go after individual athletes caught in the schemes.