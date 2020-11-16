British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China

BEIJING (AP) — A British diplomat is being praised for saving a drowning woman in southwestern China. Stephen Ellison jumped into a stream to rescue the woman after she fell into the water in a village on the outskirts of Chongqing. Ellison is the British consul general in the Chinese city. Ellison told the BBC he had seen her pulled under a bridge with her head under the water. “So really, there wasn’t a lot of time to do anything other than to get in,” Ellison said. Footage shot by onlookers showed Ellison tearing off his shoes and jumping in fully clothed. Ellison received overwhelming praise on the Chinese internet, with some contrasting his fast action during Saturday’s incident with the relative passivity of the onlookers.