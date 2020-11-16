Democrats call on Gazelka to resign over COVID handling

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic senators are calling on Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka to resign from his leadership post after Senate Republicans failed to notify their Democratic colleagues and others about a potential COVID-19 outbreak. Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent called on Gazelka to step down on Sunday, hours after he disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Kent said GOP gatherings led to an outbreak and the information wasn’t shared, and there is still uncertainty about who was exposed. Gazelka did not return a phone message seeking comment on Monday. Minnesota reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday.