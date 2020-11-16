Ex-Giant Baker cleared of robbery; victims’ lawyer arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been cleared of robbery charges in Florida after his alleged victims’ attorney was arrested on extortion charges. Prosecutors announced Monday they were dropping all charges against Baker. That came shortly after the county sheriff’s office arrested attorney William Dean and charged him with extortion. Baker had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Dean allegedly told Baker’s attorney his clients would stop cooperating with investigators and change their stories in exchange for $266,000 each. Dean’s law partner declined comment. Baker was released by the Giants after his arrest.