FBI searches home of Ohio public utility commission chairman

CLEVELAND (AP) — FBI agents have conducted a search of a home owned by the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The FBI on Monday confirmed that it conducted activity at an address owned by PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo, who was appointed to the position in April 2019. As PUCO chair, Randazzo also is chairman of the Ohio Power Siting Board. He is considered one of the top experts on public utility law in the state. A PUCO spokesperson said Monday he had no comment or information about the search of Randazzo’s home and that Randazzo wasn’t available for an interview.