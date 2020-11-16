Gundersen Health System helps smokers quit during Great American Smokeout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System offers programs to help community members quit smoking during this year's Great American Smokeout.

Smoking cigarettes is reported by the medical community as the single largest preventable cause of death and disease.

The Great American Smokeout takes place on November 19 and aims to raise awareness around the addictiveness of nicotine, as well as the positive effects quitting can have on a person's overall health.

Health officials remind the community that high levels of nicotine are not only found in cigarettes, but in electronic cigarettes and vapes as well.

Gundersen recognizes just how addictive smoking is and understands that while quitting may not be easy, it is possible. Quitting for one day can lead to another.

Gundersen is committed to helping smokers through this process. Those interested in learning more information can contact Wellness Education Specialist Susan Lundsten at (608) 775-5442 or by visiting the Gundersen Health website.