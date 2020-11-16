Gundersen Health System kicks off annual community blanket drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Gundersen Health System is set to host their annual Wrap the Community in Warmth blanket drive.

The drive begins Monday, November 16, and runs through December 11.

Those interested in participating can drop their store-bought or hand-made blankets off at one of several donation sites, including the La Crosse Clinic or Hospital Lobby, East Building Lobby, Onalaska Clinic, or Onalaska Support Services Building.

Donations go to local charity organizations throughout the region, including The Salvation Army, Place of Grace, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, and many more.