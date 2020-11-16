Huawei selling smartphone unit in face of US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is selling its Honor smartphone brand in an effort to rescue the struggling business from damaging U.S. sanctions imposed on its parent company. A group of Chinese investors that includes Honor retailers say they are buying the brand to “save Honor’s industry chain.” Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, has been battered by controls that block its access to U.S. processor chips and other components and technology. The U.S. government says the company is a security threat and might help Chinese spying, which Huawei denies. A statement by the buyers gave no financial details but said Huawei will have no ownership stake.