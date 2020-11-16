Kurdish-led authority releases dozen of Syrians from IS Camp

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish-led authorities have released dozens of Syrian families from one of the largest camps in northeastern Syria holding tens of thousands of women and children, many of them linked to the Islamic State group. The release on Monday of 120 families comes a month after senior Kurdish officials said all 25,000 Syrian nationals in the sprawling camp will be allowed to leave as part of a general amnesty to ease pressure on authorities maintaining the camp. The camp is also home to 10,000 foreign nationals and about 30,000 Iraqis, most of them children. The camp’s population mushroomed after Kurdish-led forces ended their military campaign against IS in March 2019. IS families and group supporters who were holed up in the territories were transported to the camp.