La Crosse School District proposal would see a gradual reduction of resource officers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A report by School District of La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel proposes reducing the number of school resource officers (SRO) in the district over the next two years.

The recommendation comes in a report prepared for Monday evening's meeting of the Board of Education.

You can read the full report below.

The board tasked Dr. Engel to come up with the report regarding the future of the program with the La Crosse Police Department. The current SRO contract expires in 2021.

The proposal would reduce the number of SROs from five to three by July, 2021 and from three to two by July, 2022.

Cost savings for the program would drop from $244,000 for the 2020-21 school year to $100,000 by the 2022-23 school year.

It is one part of an overall plan to revamp the a system in the district that the report said would "shift away from punative disciplinary practices, the criminalization of students and actions that contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline."

In short, the move is part of a six-step set of recommendations made by Dr. Engel in the report.

Develop and implement School District of La Crosse philosophies and disciplinary practices that reduce punitive approaches to student misbehavior and eliminate the criminalization of students.

2. Develop and implement School District of La Crosse philosophies and practices that lead to proportionate disciplinary and arrest outcomes for historically marginalized students.

Expand and shift to therapeutic and restorative practices for students who have challenges with behavior. Expand proactive social service resources within the School District. Reduce the ongoing, routine presence of SROs in school buildings while retaining consistency of responding officers. Establish an SRO Oversight Committee

The report said that the Superintendent would create a School Discipline Committee by the first of the year that would help implement the recommendations.

News app viewers can read the report here.