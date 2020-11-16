The Leonid Meteor Shower is expected to peak in activity early morning on November 17. According to earthsky.org the shower generally runs from November 6 to November 30 each year. Those wanting to see the shower are in luck as the moon will set before the shower becomes active, making for good viewing conditions after midnight. At peak, you should be able to see up to 10-15 meteors per hour.

The best place to view a meteor shower is away from the city lights. You will also want to lie flat on your back for the best chance to see them. After midnight, look into the east sky towards the constellation "Leo the Lion" as the meteors will generally stem from that area.

A few clouds will be in the region early, but it looks like mostly clear skies will take over after midnight. Lows drop to the low 20s overnight with a breeze from 10-15 mph. Enjoy!