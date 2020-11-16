Malecek triplets officially commit to University of Illinois

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Malecek triplets are sticking together by signing with the University of Illinois to continue their athletic careers.

The trio helped get Onalaska to the state meet all four years and now they're ready to bring the firepower to a new school, and they'll do it together.

"At first we were not going together. We told every coach there was no way you're getting all three of us and then, lone behold, it seems we all have very similar tastes in schools," said Lydia Malecek.

"By the end of it and through Corona (COVID-19), we decided that we're gonna do the college thing together and we're pretty excited that we're going together," Lydia added.

The pandemic prevented the sisters from taking an official visit, but the Malecek's say it was the zoom meetings with the whole team that really sold them.

"They were probably our favorite zoom call when we talked to everyone. We had a blast talking to the whole team and we felt that really early on we had a great connection," said Kora.

Kora plans to study pre-veterinary, Amalia will study business, and Lydia will study pre-law.