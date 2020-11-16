Minnesota Update: 7,444 new cases, 12 deaths from COVID

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Monday's update that another 7,444 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

In southeastern Minnesota, Winona County had 64 new cases on Monday. They ranged in age from under 4 to 89.

Fillmore County had 14 and one new death while Houston County tallied 26 new cases of the virus.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 231,018 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 17,987 health care workers. Health officials said 2,860 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 179,614 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 51,207 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,472,833. MDH said about 2,173,425 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported that 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Four of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,917 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 2,003 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 13,251 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,203 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

