Monday’s Scores

8:28 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Canby def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14

Columbia Heights def. Brooklyn Center, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17

Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15, 0-0, undefined-undefined

Minneota def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

New London-Spicer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

St. Anthony def. Fridley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

United Christian def. Hmong Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13

Watertown-Mayer def. Litchfield, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

