Opposition parties win major cities in Bosnia’s local vote

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Opposition parties have won council seats and mayoral posts in Bosnia’s biggest cities in nationwide municipal elections, dealing a painful blow to the long-entrenched nationalists. Riding a wave of dissatisfaction with how nationalist and right-wing parties are handling the coronavirus pandemic, moderates took power in the capital, Sarajevo, and the biggest Serb-run town, Banja Luka, as well as in other cities across the ethnically divided country. It’s widely believed the Sunday election, although it was for local seats, could pave the way for new overall leadership of the small Balkan nation. Bosnia has been uneasily split between its three main ethnic groups — Serbs, Croats and Bosnian Muslims — since the country’s 1992-95 war.