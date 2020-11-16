Pro-Western candidate wins Moldovan presidential election

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Maia Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favors closer ties with the European Union, won presidential runoff elections in Moldova, decisively defeating the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent. Sandu captured over 57 percent of the vote, leaving the incumbent, Igor Dodon, behind by over 15 points, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Central Election Commission, CEC. The election held on Sunday was perceived as a referendum on two divergent visions for the future of the small Eastern European nation sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania.