Report: Belgium nursing homes failed patients amid pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Amnesty International said Belgium authorities “abandoned” thousands of elderly people who died in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic in a report Monday that described those actions as “human rights violations.” Between March and October, Amnesty International said “a staggering 61.3% of all COVID-19 deaths” in Belgium took place in nursing homes. The group said Belgian authorities were not quick enough in implementing measures to protect nursing home residents and staff. Amnesty International said one reason so many people died in Belgium during the pandemic is because many infected residents were not transferred to hospitals for treatment.