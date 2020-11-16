Retirees protest Belarus leader on 100th day since vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 2,000 retirees marched in the streets of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, marking 100 days since mass protests began in the country and became an almost-daily feature of life after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won reelection in a widely disputed vote. The pensioners carried flowers and red and white flags that have become the symbol of the protests, and demanded that Lukashenko resign. They called on authorities to halt the violent crackdown on protesters and opposition supporters. Since the Aug. 9 election, police have dispersed the rallies with stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons and detained thousands, brutally beating many of them.