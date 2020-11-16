Rookie and experienced Army Reservist practiced live fire training

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Early this morning, Army Reservists participated in Operation Cactus Gunnery.

Soldiers were trained to use weapons, assemble them safely, mount the gun on top of tactical vehicles, destroy targets, and communicate with other soldiers during an attack.

Specialist Desman Collins, with the Army Reserve, said Monday was his second time running through gunnery training. He said his favorite part is the camaraderie.

"I love being a soldier. It's really neat to work with so many different people of all backgrounds," Collins said, "The Army Reserve like just one big soup bowl of cultures coming together."

Sargent Joshua Kohon, a Senior Gunner with the reserve, said Thursday was his third time teaching soldiers gunnery.

I enjoy training young soldiers that come in here and getting them that institutionally trained knowledge," Kohon. "I take pride in sending soldiers back to their units as a qualified gun crew. It is amazing to see how they progress on their first day, to when they leave and go back home. It's fulfilling to see a soldier's growth as military personnel, leaders, and overall people."

Shane Hicks, a Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) for Operation Cactus Gunnery, said gunnery skills help soldiers stay ready.

"This training is advanced. Some of these soldiers will never do this again, but for a lot of them to come here not knowing what is ahead of them, shows their courage," Hicks said. "I am happy with everyone's performance. They all have a great attitude and good leadership. They should be proud of themselves for what they've accomplished.

Despite the need for close contact in some military training drills, Fort McCoy tells News 19 their soldiers follow strict COVID safety protocols.

