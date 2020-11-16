Slight warm-up this week

Quick rain/snow mix

Heading into Monday we have the slight chance for a rain/snow mix, mainly during the late morning/early afternoon. We have what we call an "Alberta Clipper" coming from Canada. It's not a major storm, but will have the potential to drop a quick dusting (mainly for areas well north of I-90 up towards Eau Claire). As for the immediate La Crosse area, a quick rain snow mix is possible through lunch. Temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 mph and a mix of sun and clouds.

Warm up!

Tuesday looks to be our coolest day of the week with highs near 40 degrees. We will see some sunshine and light winds 5-10 mph from the NW. Wednesday should bounce back to the 50s with even near 60 on Thursday. I have a chance for some showers in the forecast but not until Friday night and Saturday. Definitely a warm forecast compared to what we could be at this time of year!

Have a great Monday,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears