The Christmas Farm is ready for harvest

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the holiday season right around the corner, that may have you and your family thinking about heading out to pick out a Christmas tree this year, and one local farm has you covered in a COVID safe way.

The Christmas Farm located near Melrose has been hard at work preparing for the 2020 season. With over 35 acres of trees to choose from, visitors can still stop by the farm to cut a tree this year, but there are some changes to keep in mind. The farm will now feature a petting zoo, which will replace the traditional wagon rides, and Santa will still be on the farm, roaming the rows of trees.

The Christmas Farm asks that all vistors follow all reccomended social distancing guidelines while visiting the farm. Sanitation stations will also be provided on site as well as a fully sanitized saw for cutting down the perfect tree.

Manager of The Christmas Farm, Greg Britton says this is the perfect way to get out of the house in safe way, "

The Christmas Farm offers 5 different types of Christmas trees for visitors to choose from. The farm will open for the season the Friday after Thanksgiving.

For more information about Christmas tree farms in our area you can visit the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Associations website.