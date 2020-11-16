The La Crosse Area Heritage Center opens Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Riverside Museum is now closed because a new history hub is in town. The La Crosse Area Heritage Center will be replacing it.

Perry Derrick, the Executive Director for the La Crosse County Historical Society, said the Riverside Museum focused more on the history of riverboating and life on the water. The new center will unite natural history with human history.

"History is what they share, is what we all share in common," Derrick said. "Knowing history helps build a community. People care about history because it's what they use to help create the future they want to see."

The Heritage Center is located on 506 Main Street and opens Tuesday, November 17 at 10 AM. Derrick said only 15 people are allowed inside the center at a time, and it's by reservations only. You can make reservations here. Derrick said visitors are required to wear a mask before entering.