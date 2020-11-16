Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania. Democrat Joe Biden captured the state to help win the White House. Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, Trump’s campaign dropped the allegation that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without its representatives watching. But a campaign spokesman is still insisting that hundreds of thousands of ballots weren’t properly processed. Spokesman Tim Murtaugh did not explain why the campaign dropped the request in the lawsuit asking the judge to throw out those votes.